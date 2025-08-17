© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jewish Reporter Exposes Zionism
In this powerful video, a Jewish reporter courageously speaks out against the genocide of the Palestinian people and exposes the dangers of Zionism. She highlights the hypocrisies of Israel’s actions, explains how Zionism fuels antisemitism, and reveals why it’s the biggest threat to both Israelis and Palestinians. Despite being Jewish, she has been canceled for telling the truth. Watch as she breaks down the harsh realities of Zionism and its impact on the world. #Israel #Palestine #Zionism #freespeech