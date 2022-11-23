scamdemic vaccine injured, Not On The Beeb

CENSORED - C19 Vaccine Injury
Mark Playne
https://www.notonthebeeb.co.uk/
CENSORED
The media is covering up the extent of vaccine injuries.
Not On The Beeb - What the BBC missed. Documentary film.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.