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Uniting The Freedom Movement
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0 view • March 17, 2021
In this interview with The New American magazine's Senior Editor Alex Newman, Defend Florida founder and Women for Trump co-founder Caroline Wetherington explains her effort to unify conservatives and patriotic Americans in an effort to save liberty, the Constitution, and the nation itself. It will begin with a "Unity Summit" coming up very soon with great nationally known speakers, and will be followed with an effort to build state organizations that will all be working together toward the same goals. RINO globalists like Liz Cheney, though, will have no place in the broad tent.
🇺🇸 The New American:
http://www.thenewamerican.com/
🇺🇸 The New American:
http://www.thenewamerican.com/
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