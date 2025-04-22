BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Hegseth, Carney, Canadian Election -- "Worst Crisis of Our Lifetime! | Maverick News
Maverick News
Maverick News
57 views • 1 week ago

Maverick News Top Stories:


* Conservative Podcasters Gang Up On Mark Carney

* More Rebel News Shenanigans

* Pete Hegseth Scandal Grows - Are His Days Numbered?


#poilievre, #news, #conservative, #carney,

#bernier, #ppc, #immigration,

#Trump #TariffWar #MarketCrash #News #Politics

Get Involved:

Jump into our live call-in show – details at https://www.mavericknews.ca. Bring your hot takes!

Community Guidelines:

Show Respect: No bashing, hate, or bullying – keep it cool with the host, mods, and crew.


Cut the Spam: No flooding with repeats, emoji storms, or random tangents.


Keep It Decent: Ditch the swearing or NSFW stuff – let’s stay classy.


No Plugs: Hold off on promoting your own stuff unless we greenlight it.


Stay Focused: Tie your comments to Trump, tariffs, or the news – no drifting.


Don’t Troll: Skip the baiting, fake news, or chaos – we’re here for real talk.


Honor YouTube’s Rules: No violent, threatening, or illegal vibes – play by the book.


Back the Mods: They run the show – respect their rulings.


Stay Private: No dropping personal digits or locations – safety first.


Speak the Language: English (or the stream’s vibe) keeps us connected.


Keep It Truthful: No slander or wild lies – stick to what’s real.


No Lawbreaking: Avoid threats or anything sketchy that crosses legal lines.


Skip the Low Blows: Debate ideas, not identities – no cheap shots.


Let’s spark a sharp, civil convo – bring your A-game to the chat!

newspoliticshegseth
