Study finds Athlete Death rate 1700% higher since lethal COVID jab rollout

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Abortion rights to expand in blue states after Roe v Wade overturned in Dobbs decision | Fox Newshttps://www.foxnews.com/politics/abortion-rights-expand-blue-states-roe-v-wade-overturned-dobbs-decision
OPENVAERS Mortality
https://openvaers.com/covid-data/mortality
Iceland: Stillbirths and Neonatal Deaths increased by 80% in 2021 – The Expose
https://expose-news.com/2022/05/05/iceland-stillbirths-and-neonatal-deaths-increase/
New Study & Pfizer Documents prove Covid-19 Vaccination is going to cause mass Depopulation through Infertility & Death – The Expose
https://expose-news.com/2022/06/26/new-study-pfizer-docs-depopulation-infertility/
Trudeau Panics as Fully Vaccinated account for 9 in every 10 COVID-19 Deaths in Canada over the past month; 4 in every 5 of which were Triple Jabbed – The Expose
https://expose-news.com/2022/06/22/trudeau-panics-9-in-10-covid-deaths-fully-vaccinated/
Fully Vaccinated Mother Gives Birth To Baby Bleeding From Nose and Mouth, Infant Dies Day Later – The Expose
https://expose-news.com/2021/12/16/fully-vaccinated-mother-gives-birth-to-baby-bleeding-from-nose-and-mouth-infant-dies-day-later/
Infertility & Birth Defects – UK Government release 25th report on Adverse Reactions to the Covid-19 Vaccines – The Expose
https://expose-news.com/2021/07/22/infertility-birth-defects-uk-government-release-25th-report-on-adverse-reactions-to-the-covid-19-vaccines/
MHRA - Brave Search
https://search.brave.com/search?q=MHRA&source=desktop
Sudden Adult [Vaccine] Death Syndrome: Excess Deaths in Australia are up 18% since the start of 2022 but only 6% of all deaths have been attributed to COVID-19 – The Expose
https://expose-news.com/2022/06/25/sads-australia-huge-increase-excess-deaths/
FDA approve COVID Vaccine for 6-month-old Babies despite Data proving Vaccinated Children are 30,200%/303x more likely to die than Unvaccinated Children – The Expose
https://expose-news.com/2022/06/20/fda-covid-vaccine-babies-data-303x-more-likely-die/
Monkeypox? – U.S. Gov. Data proves Covid-19 Vaccines increase risk of suffering Shingles by at least 4925% – The Expose
https://expose-news.com/2022/06/17/usa-gov-covid-vaccine-risk-shingles-4925percent/
Study finds Athlete Deaths are 1700% higher than expected since Covid-19 Vaccination began – The Expose
https://expose-news.com/2022/06/04/athlete-deaths-18x-higher-than-expected/
Two Studies now suggest the circulating Monkeypox Virus has been manipulated in a Biolab – The Expose
https://expose-news.com/2022/06/04/two-studies-monkeypox-manipulated-in-biolab/
Last Week’s Technology News on AI, Surveillance, and Smart Cities – The Expose
https://expose-news.com/2022/06/25/technology-news-on-ai-surveillance-and-smart-cities/
“Monkeypox” is only circulating in Countries where the population have been given the Pfizer Vaccine & is being used to advance a Technocratic Great Reset – The Expose
https://expose-news.com/2022/06/24/monkeypox-only-countries-pfizer-vaccine-great-reset/
Flu & Ebola Map | Virus & Contagious Disease Surveillance
https://www.healthmap.org/en/
Genocide News | Genocide News – Genocide Information
https://genocide.news/
Doden door coronavaccins? - YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fZPgHZa1FV8
Oversterfte in tweede helft 2021 hoger dan COVID-19-sterfte
https://www.cbs.nl/nl-nl/nieuws/2022/25/oversterfte-in-tweede-helft-2021-hoger-dan-covid-19-sterfte