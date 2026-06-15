6.15.26 - Trump's Birthday Gift to Self: Ending the Iran War! (Maybe?)

On a monumental Flag Day and DJT's 80th Birthday, President Trump finally got his long-desired agreement with Iran to end the war, open the Strait of Hormuz, and collect their nuclear materials. The question is...as always with Iran...will they honor the deal. We will discuss with Robert Spencer--Middle East and Islam expert.



Also, why did the feds raid an Ohio voting rights group...and is it GOOD or BAD that Elon is now a trillionaire?

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