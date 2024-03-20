2024-3-19 everlearning but never able to come to the knowledge of the truth

2Ti 3:1 This know also, that in the last days perilous times shall come.

2Ti 3:7 Ever learning, and never able to come to the knowledge of the truth.

Heb 3:7 Wherefore (as the Spirit of Holiness saith, To day if ye will hear his voice,

Heb 3:8 Harden not your hearts, as in the provocation, in the day of temptation in the wilderness:

Heb 3:9 When your fathers tempted me, proved me, and saw my works forty years.

Heb 3:10 Wherefore I was grieved with that generation, and said, They do alway err in their heart; and they have not known my ways.

Heb 3:11 So I sware in my wrath, They shall not enter into my rest.)

Heb 3:12 Take heed, brethren, lest there be in any of you an evil heart of unbelief...





Num 32:13 And the LORD'S anger was kindled against Israel, and he made them wander in the wilderness forty years, until all the generation, that had done evil in the sight of the LORD, was consumed.

Num 32:14 And, behold, ye are risen up in your fathers' stead, an increase of sinful men, to augment yet the fierce anger of the LORD toward Israel.

Num 32:15 For if ye turn away from after him, he will yet again leave them in the wilderness; and ye shall destroy all this people.









