© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Busted: 'Blue Collar' [Bidan]
Follow
0
Share
Report
10 views • January 26, 2022
The media turned Biden into a working-class hero.
He loves to talk about Scranton.
He called Peter Doocy a “stupid son of a bitch”.
He is clueless on Putin’s next steps.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 25 January 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6293660911001
He loves to talk about Scranton.
He called Peter Doocy a “stupid son of a bitch”.
He is clueless on Putin’s next steps.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 25 January 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6293660911001
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.