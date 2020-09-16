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EXTRAORDINARY: THE SEEDING [2019] (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
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180 views • September 16, 2020
This fascinating documentary dares to explore alien abductions and reproduction experiments through harrowing firsthand accounts.
Note: The Earth is definitely Flat and aliens/UFOs are definitely Real. If you are not fully awake to both of these Truths, then you are not yet CONSCIOUS. What real Truthers now are doing is digging into the connecting dots. Are the ETs all inter-dimensional beings and/or is the earth located on an infinite plane with many more worlds out past the ice walls? Don't be a half awake flat earther that thinks ETs/UFOs are not real, and don't be a half awake ufologist that thinks we live on a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Time to FULLY WAKE UP people and stop fighting each other!!! Follow research, not people.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Extraordinary: The Seeding on Tubi TV
https://tubitv.com/movies/550373/extraordinary_the_seeding
SPACE CRAFT LIFTS TRUCK OFF THE HIGHWAY - ANDY MULLER (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/CiNT2UqtxycM/
9/11 TRUTHS OF THE FOURTH KIND: UFOS AND ORBS AT THE TWIN TOWERS (VIDEO COMPILATION)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/egqzQuBoHFZb/
THE CIA HAS A SECRET TIME TRAVEL PROGRAM [2013] - ANDREW BASIAGO (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/c8e5YNOgV0Dr/
UFOS MAKING CROP CIRCLES CAUGHT ON VIDEO CAMERA (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/i0NONx8lYD4l/
THE UNDERGROUND: A HIDDEN REALITY AND THE TRUE STORY OF PHIL SCHNEIDER (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/h4SHjhQx2hTh/
A DULCE BASE SECURITY OFFICER SPEAKS OUT - THOMAS CASTELLO (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/bgTginrEKIJS/
THE PRISONERS OF DULCE BASE - SHERRY SHRINER (AUDIO BOOK)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/UPa6BE63qMHA/
DEATH BED CONFESSION BY FORMER MILITARY SOLDIER & CIA AGENT - RICHARD DOLAN (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/WK7SidkKRocE/
CERN IS NOT THE ONLY ONE - AARON & MELISSA DYKES (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/5nppWnTo7BLI/
ALIEN INTERVIEW WITH INTRO & POST SCRIPT - ARMY NURSE MATILDA O'DONNELL MACELROY (AUDIO BOOK)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/njR2cW8kEmuD/
BILL COOPER WARNED US ABOUT THE DEEP STATE CONTROL OVER 20 YEARS AGO (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/q0OZjqxD62sy/
1986 CHALLENGER ASTRONAUTS DID NOT DIE IN AN EXPLOSION (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XwEHLZPDmUZa/
MAGICIANS EXPOSED USING HELP FROM INTERDIMENSIONAL BEINGS (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/fcLRzgWtmuCM/
2018 WARNING ABOUT 60GHZ 5G FREQUENCIES & SYMPTOMOLOGIES/CONDITIONS - JOE IMBRIANO (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OkxNtNU33Li5/
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
Note: The Earth is definitely Flat and aliens/UFOs are definitely Real. If you are not fully awake to both of these Truths, then you are not yet CONSCIOUS. What real Truthers now are doing is digging into the connecting dots. Are the ETs all inter-dimensional beings and/or is the earth located on an infinite plane with many more worlds out past the ice walls? Don't be a half awake flat earther that thinks ETs/UFOs are not real, and don't be a half awake ufologist that thinks we live on a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Time to FULLY WAKE UP people and stop fighting each other!!! Follow research, not people.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Extraordinary: The Seeding on Tubi TV
https://tubitv.com/movies/550373/extraordinary_the_seeding
SPACE CRAFT LIFTS TRUCK OFF THE HIGHWAY - ANDY MULLER (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/CiNT2UqtxycM/
9/11 TRUTHS OF THE FOURTH KIND: UFOS AND ORBS AT THE TWIN TOWERS (VIDEO COMPILATION)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/egqzQuBoHFZb/
THE CIA HAS A SECRET TIME TRAVEL PROGRAM [2013] - ANDREW BASIAGO (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/c8e5YNOgV0Dr/
UFOS MAKING CROP CIRCLES CAUGHT ON VIDEO CAMERA (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/i0NONx8lYD4l/
THE UNDERGROUND: A HIDDEN REALITY AND THE TRUE STORY OF PHIL SCHNEIDER (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/h4SHjhQx2hTh/
A DULCE BASE SECURITY OFFICER SPEAKS OUT - THOMAS CASTELLO (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/bgTginrEKIJS/
THE PRISONERS OF DULCE BASE - SHERRY SHRINER (AUDIO BOOK)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/UPa6BE63qMHA/
DEATH BED CONFESSION BY FORMER MILITARY SOLDIER & CIA AGENT - RICHARD DOLAN (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/WK7SidkKRocE/
CERN IS NOT THE ONLY ONE - AARON & MELISSA DYKES (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/5nppWnTo7BLI/
ALIEN INTERVIEW WITH INTRO & POST SCRIPT - ARMY NURSE MATILDA O'DONNELL MACELROY (AUDIO BOOK)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/njR2cW8kEmuD/
BILL COOPER WARNED US ABOUT THE DEEP STATE CONTROL OVER 20 YEARS AGO (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/q0OZjqxD62sy/
1986 CHALLENGER ASTRONAUTS DID NOT DIE IN AN EXPLOSION (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XwEHLZPDmUZa/
MAGICIANS EXPOSED USING HELP FROM INTERDIMENSIONAL BEINGS (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/fcLRzgWtmuCM/
2018 WARNING ABOUT 60GHZ 5G FREQUENCIES & SYMPTOMOLOGIES/CONDITIONS - JOE IMBRIANO (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OkxNtNU33Li5/
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
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