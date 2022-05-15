Briefing by Russian Defense Ministry - 19:45, May 14, 2022 - English, Full Text

Briefing by Russian Defence Ministry



▫️The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation in Ukraine.



💥High-precision air-based missiles of the Russian Aerospace Forces have hit 5 command posts and 2 ammunition depots near Spornoe and Berestovoe in the Donetsk People''s Republic.



▫️The attacks have resulted in the elimination of more than 100 nationalists and up to 23 armoured and motor vehicles.



✈️💥Operational-tactical and army aviation have hit 43 areas of AFU manpower and military equipment concentration.



💥Missile troops and artillery have hit 18 command posts, 543 areas of manpower and military equipment concentration, 1 ammunition depot near Lubomirovka, Kherson Region, as well as 23 AFU artillery units at firing positions near Verkhnekamenskoe, Krasnyi Liman, Drobyshevo, Yarovaya, Korobochkino and Gusarovka throughout the night.



💥Russian air defence means overnight have shot down 13 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles near Chkalovskoe, Demetievka, Klinsk, Glubokoe, Balakleya, Goptovka in Kharkov Region, Staromikhailovka, Spartak, Elenovka in Donetsk People's Republic, Petrovenki and Severodonetsk in Lugansk People's Republic, including 1 Bayraktar-TB2 over Mankovka in Kharkov Region.



▫️In addition, 3 rockets of Smerch multiple-launch rocket system have been intercepted Izyum, Semenovka and Snezhkovka in Kharkov Region.



📊In total, 165 Ukrainian aircraft and 125 helicopters, 858 unmanned aerial vehicles, 304 anti-aircraft missile systems, 3,051 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 372 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,507 field artillery and mortars, as well as 2,898 units of special military vehicles were destroyed during the operation.