Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Jezzie LOVES misery and INSISTS you have it too! (EPIC MELTDOWN)
48 views
channel image
TestimonyOfTheTwoWitnesses.com
Published 11 days ago |

"Paul Sheldon" is actually a fictional author CHARACTER who wrote a SERIES of books... in the Stephen King novel turned movie, "Misery" - and that is why the person at the counter couldn't find it.  The woman in the store is CHANNELING the Kathy Bates character FROM the movie... for all to see.  No need to buy the book NOW!

For "an EXCEPTIONAL experience", after listening to this video, play the TRAILER to the movie "Misery" by opening the following LINK:

https://youtu.be/XHQ9CPRfDsw?t=51 

Posted with Our September 25, 2022 Blog - posted at the bottom of the article at that link.

We are most ACTIVE on Blogspot.

Keywords
testimonyfilmomgtrailermeltdownstephen kingmiserythe two witnesseskathy batestestimonyofthetwowitnessespaul sheldon

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket