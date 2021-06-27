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Balancing the Microbiome as a Path to Optimal Resilience
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101 views • June 27, 2021
True resilience comes as a result of a body in balance, and a microbiome in balance is a vital part of that.
Balancing the microbiome can result support health including its role in inflammation, toxicity and immune competency.
Biofilms can cause treatment failure, and contribute to illness
The oral microbiome is often overlooked yet important
Botanicals offer an effective and gentle method for creating balance.
Balancing the microbiome can result support health including its role in inflammation, toxicity and immune competency.
Biofilms can cause treatment failure, and contribute to illness
The oral microbiome is often overlooked yet important
Botanicals offer an effective and gentle method for creating balance.
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