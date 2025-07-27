© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Michigan Walmart Mass Stabbing – 11 Injured in Random Knife Attack
A 42-year-old man randomly stabbed 11 people at a Walmart in Traverse City, Michigan. Six victims are in critical condition. Brave bystanders and deputies subdued the attacker within minutes. Authorities, including the FBI, are investigating.
