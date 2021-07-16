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Protect Yourself: Economic Illiterates in DC Destroying Your Financial Future – Ledger Report 1141
The Ledger Report
The Ledger Report
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91 views • July 16, 2021
Any American with a brain can see inflation is slamming all of us and from every angle. It’s not just the price of gasoline. Inflation is affecting food, cars, TVs, transportation – every aspect of the U.S. economy – thanks to the “geniuses” in Washington D.C. They have launched an all-out attack on our free market system designed to ultimately cause it (and our financial lives) to collapse! You must protect yourself! Graham Ledger speaks with the CEO of Beverly Hills Precious Metals Exchange, Andrew Sorchini, about why gold and silver is the best way to insulate our micro-economies from the finical disaster that will occur in our lifetimes. Call 866-346-5325 and tell them that Graham Ledger, The Ledger Report sent you.
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trumpnewscrashconstitutionconservativeeconomybidengoldsilver2024inflationoannpowelloanfederal-reserveledgerledger-reportledger-grahamone-america
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