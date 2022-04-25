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Trump's Triumphs #42: Why It's A Good Thing Not For Him To Have A Consecutive 2nd Term.
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56 views • April 25, 2022
Covid-19 and Warp Speed Are why Trump is not in the white house today with his rightful 2nd consecutive term. But it is not unjust in spite of the stolen election and the fake virus madness called Covid-19. God has a good purpose for those who are called according to His purposes.
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