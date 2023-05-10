YESTERDAY: Take a look at El Paso streets - declared a 'State of Emergency'

Savanah Hernandez - On the ground in El Paso, TX ahead of the expiration of Title 42:





-Illegal immigrants are sleeping on the streets as El Paso declares a "state of emergency"

-Migrants are willing lining up to be processed by CBP so they can receive benefits from local NGOs

-Just last week 55,000 apprehensions were made, with over 18,000+ gotaways |

@TPUSA





source:

https://twitter.com/i/status/1656063370590670848