YESTERDAY: Take a look at El Paso streets - declared a 'State of Emergency'

Savanah Hernandez - On the ground in El Paso, TX ahead of the expiration of Title 42:
-Illegal immigrants are sleeping on the streets as El Paso declares a "state of emergency"
-Migrants are willing lining up to be processed by CBP so they can receive benefits from local NGOs
-Just last week 55,000 apprehensions were made, with over 18,000+ gotaways |
@TPUSA
source:
https://twitter.com/i/status/1656063370590670848
