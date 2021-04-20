© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SHOCKING: American Woman Arrested For Standing Outside
Follow
4
Share
Report
411 views • April 20, 2021
A woman has been arrested outside an establishment for speaking truth to power regarding her fight against covid mandate restrictions, but mostly for just standing there and being defiant.
Full Show: https://banthis.tv/watch?id=607f25c8faf87536708f1658
Full Show: https://banthis.tv/watch?id=607f25c8faf87536708f1658
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.