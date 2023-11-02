Trump Prophecies | Are Kim Clement's 2007, 2013 & 2014 Trump Prophecies Now Being Fulfilled NOW!!!?

This Prophecy Is Being Fulfilled Now Including:

"Faith Is Taking the First Step Even When You Don't See the Whole Staircase." - Martin Luther King Jr. Never forget the Kim Clement prophecy from

April 4th 2007:

"Trump Shall Become a Trump Says the Lord. No You Didn't Hear Me. Trump Shall Become a Trumpet. I Will Raise Up The Trump to Become a Trumpet."

February 10th 2007:

"There Will Be a Praying President, Not a Religious One. For I Will Food the People, Says the Lord. I Will Food the People, Yes I Will. God Says, The One That Is Chosen Shall Go In & They Shall Say, He Has HOT BLOOD. For the Spirit of God Says, Yes He May Have Hot Blood, But He Will Bring the Walls of Protect to This Country In a Greater Way & the Economy of this Country Shall Change Rapidly, Says the Lord of Hosts. Listen to the Word of the Lord. God Says, I Will Put At Your Helm for TWO TERMS a President That Will Pray, But He Will Not Be a Praying President When He Starts. I Will Put Him In Office & Then I Will Baptize Him With the Holy Spirit & My Power Says the Lord of Hosts."

- Kim Clement

Join me in praying for Eric Trump, Donald J. Trump Jr., President Donald J. Trump, the Entire Trump Family, America & Israel NOW.

#Trump2024

#KimClementProphecies

#KimClement

#EricTrump

#DonaldJTrump

Learn More At: www.KimClement.com

********************************************************************

Learn How to Protect Your Wealth Against Inflation & CBDCs At: www.BH-PM.com

********************************************************************

Ezekiel 38: 5-6 | Did the Bible Prophecy Israel Being Attacked Specifically By Iran (Biblical Persia), Ethiopia (Biblical Ethiopia), Libya (Biblical Libya) & Turkey (Biblical Gomer)? + Isaiah 17:1 (Destruction of Damascus) | Hamas In the Bible (Genesis 6:5)? Matthew 24:37, Mark 13, Luke 21, Matthew 24, Luke 17: 28-30, Revelation 16:12-14, Amos 1:7, Daniel 2: 41-44, Daniel 7:25, Zephaniah 2:4, Daniel 9:27, Revelation 6 & Psalm 83: 3-4. Genesis 12: 1-3, Revelation 12:17, Psalm 25:15 &

Isaiah 16:18