Solovyevo and Semenovka say goodbye to Ukraine in one day
Published 16 hours ago

The two settlements of Solovyevo and Semenovka, which were controlled by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, were eventually taken by the Russian Armed Forces on the same day. #solovyovo #soloviove was stormed by troops of the Central Military District and Ukrainian formations fled. Meanwhile the 114th Brigade of the 1st Army Corps raised the Red Flag at Semenovka #semyonovka after weeks of fighting on the perimeter of #avdiivka Avdeevka.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY


Keywords
russian capturesemenovkasolovyevo

