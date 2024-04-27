The two settlements of Solovyevo and Semenovka, which were controlled by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, were eventually taken by the Russian Armed Forces on the same day. #solovyovo #soloviove was stormed by troops of the Central Military District and Ukrainian formations fled. Meanwhile the 114th Brigade of the 1st Army Corps raised the Red Flag at Semenovka #semyonovka after weeks of fighting on the perimeter of #avdiivka Avdeevka.

