Famine & Turmoil in Stocks, Bonds, Inflation & Vaccination Consequences, with Simon Roche

On Sept 29, 2022 Simon Roche, spokesman for the Suidlanders in South Africa joined me to talk about the above topics. Please let us know if you know the name of the brilliant Jewish analyst on finance and economics who is on the screen behind Simon, in this video, mentioned at 25:00.

Simon discussed:

*The turmoil in the stock markets

*The turmoil in the US and global Bond markets

*The Bank of England trying to rein in inflation

*The sabotage of the Nord Stream pipeline

* The consequences of the COVID vaccinations

At minute 11:00 Simon says it takes many, many intellectuals to convince people about LGBTQ.

14:00 he talks about how Christians fought off Islam in Europe centuries ago with such religious fervor and courage – a courage we need today. Self sacrifice.

23:00 Pornhub giving free accounts was an evil chain around the necks of men.

Simon gives his best sources on finance and economics at 25:00

36:00 Invest in funeral homes for easy money now.

37:30 US life insurance industry notes a 20% excess mortality. We think it’s caused by the vaccines.

Nicolaas van Rensburg was a great prophet correct on 430 predictions. His prophecies are in the book, "Messenger of God" available at Amazon. Simon Roche is the spokesman for the Suidlanders in South Africa. He has been on the Brian Ruhe Show about 20 times since 2016.

