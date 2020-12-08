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** NTD News Update ** 07/Dec/2020
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79 views • December 08, 2020
** Situation Update, Dec. 6th – China owns DOMINION, and controls all the officials who run the machines at every level of government
Sunday, December 06, 2020 by: Mike Adams
** Notes from today’s Situation Update (Dec. 6th), full podcast embedded below:(Natural News)
More replacements on the defense advisory board. – Via Federal News Network:
The Pentagon has appointed two close allies of President Donald Trump, Corey Lewandowski and David Bossie, to a defense advisory board, continuing a post-election purge in the final weeks of the administration.
The acting secretary of defense, Christopher Miller, who was installed by Trump on Nov. 9 after he fired then-Defense Secretary Mark Esper, said in a written statement Friday that nine members of the Defense Business Board had been replaced with the appointment of 11 new members.
Lewandowski and Bossie are among Trump’s most vocal supporters. The nine other appointees are Henry Dreifus, Robert McMahon, Cory Mills, Bill Bruner, Christopher Shank, Joseph Schmidt, Keary Miller, Alan Weh and Earl Matthews.
Dominion is owned by communist China, which also runs the tech giants, the left-wing media and most of the Democrats in Congress
“Dominion’s Parent Company Arranges $400 Million Placement 1 Month Before Election: SEC Filing” – The Epoch Times:
A filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) shows that UBS Securities LLC arranged a private placement of $400 million with Staple Street Capital III, L.P. on October 8, 2020.
Staple Street Capital, a private equity firm located in New York, purchased Dominion Voting systems on July 17, 2018, for an undisclosed amount.
The securities firm that arranged the transaction, UBS Securities LLC, is a division of UBS Americas Inc, which ultimately falls under UBS Group AG, a company listed on the SIX Swiss stock exchange.
Three of four board members of UBS Securities LLC are Chinese according to Bloomberg, at least one of whom appears to reside in Hong Kong.
One of them is Ye Xiang, a Chinese national who also served as a board member of the Beijing-based UBS subsidiary.
This facilitator of the deal is Chinese vice premier Wang Qishan, who is deemed the most finance-savvy Communist official. He was the mayor of Beijing in 2006 when he met with UBS’s then-chairman Marcel Ospel.
Sidney Powell on a Newsmax interview, about timing:
Well actually with the fraud case, December 8th, the deadline doesn’t comply. We have at least until December 14th. We might file more suits but a court in Michigan and Wisconsin today just gave us a great order recognizing that. These are not pure election contest we are fighting, these are massive fraud suits that can set aside the results of the election due to this fraud at any time.
The Amistad Project, via TET, about artificial deadlines of Dec. 8th and 14th:
The Amistad Project has also filed litigation in several key swing states, arguing that illegal actions on the part of state and local officials led to more than 1.2 million potentially fraudulent ballots. “Through rigorous investigations supporting our litigation, we demonstrate that state and local officials brazenly violated election laws in several swing states in order to advance a partisan political agenda,” said Phill Kline, director of The Amistad Project, in a statement. “As a result, it is impossible for those states to determine their presidential electors in line with the arbitrary deadline set forth via federal statute in 1948, and thus, the only deadline that matters is Jan. 20, 2021.”
Here’s the full Situation Report episode:
Podcast: Brighteon.com/caec7189-20c3-42eb-a175-f257dd1ec0f2
Article: https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-12-06-situation-update-dec-6th-china-owns-dominion.html#
Sunday, December 06, 2020 by: Mike Adams
** Notes from today’s Situation Update (Dec. 6th), full podcast embedded below:(Natural News)
More replacements on the defense advisory board. – Via Federal News Network:
The Pentagon has appointed two close allies of President Donald Trump, Corey Lewandowski and David Bossie, to a defense advisory board, continuing a post-election purge in the final weeks of the administration.
The acting secretary of defense, Christopher Miller, who was installed by Trump on Nov. 9 after he fired then-Defense Secretary Mark Esper, said in a written statement Friday that nine members of the Defense Business Board had been replaced with the appointment of 11 new members.
Lewandowski and Bossie are among Trump’s most vocal supporters. The nine other appointees are Henry Dreifus, Robert McMahon, Cory Mills, Bill Bruner, Christopher Shank, Joseph Schmidt, Keary Miller, Alan Weh and Earl Matthews.
Dominion is owned by communist China, which also runs the tech giants, the left-wing media and most of the Democrats in Congress
“Dominion’s Parent Company Arranges $400 Million Placement 1 Month Before Election: SEC Filing” – The Epoch Times:
A filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) shows that UBS Securities LLC arranged a private placement of $400 million with Staple Street Capital III, L.P. on October 8, 2020.
Staple Street Capital, a private equity firm located in New York, purchased Dominion Voting systems on July 17, 2018, for an undisclosed amount.
The securities firm that arranged the transaction, UBS Securities LLC, is a division of UBS Americas Inc, which ultimately falls under UBS Group AG, a company listed on the SIX Swiss stock exchange.
Three of four board members of UBS Securities LLC are Chinese according to Bloomberg, at least one of whom appears to reside in Hong Kong.
One of them is Ye Xiang, a Chinese national who also served as a board member of the Beijing-based UBS subsidiary.
This facilitator of the deal is Chinese vice premier Wang Qishan, who is deemed the most finance-savvy Communist official. He was the mayor of Beijing in 2006 when he met with UBS’s then-chairman Marcel Ospel.
Sidney Powell on a Newsmax interview, about timing:
Well actually with the fraud case, December 8th, the deadline doesn’t comply. We have at least until December 14th. We might file more suits but a court in Michigan and Wisconsin today just gave us a great order recognizing that. These are not pure election contest we are fighting, these are massive fraud suits that can set aside the results of the election due to this fraud at any time.
The Amistad Project, via TET, about artificial deadlines of Dec. 8th and 14th:
The Amistad Project has also filed litigation in several key swing states, arguing that illegal actions on the part of state and local officials led to more than 1.2 million potentially fraudulent ballots. “Through rigorous investigations supporting our litigation, we demonstrate that state and local officials brazenly violated election laws in several swing states in order to advance a partisan political agenda,” said Phill Kline, director of The Amistad Project, in a statement. “As a result, it is impossible for those states to determine their presidential electors in line with the arbitrary deadline set forth via federal statute in 1948, and thus, the only deadline that matters is Jan. 20, 2021.”
Here’s the full Situation Report episode:
Podcast: Brighteon.com/caec7189-20c3-42eb-a175-f257dd1ec0f2
Article: https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-12-06-situation-update-dec-6th-china-owns-dominion.html#
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