Dot-Connector: Ep164: Illusion = Confusion = MADNESS (Free Version)

This week on Dot-Connector David dives into the key headlines of the week... Today’s stories include –
• The Gaza offensive & commentary on the Louis Theroux documentary; The Settlers
• Donald Trump’s 130 executive orders in under 100 days.
• The major blackouts Spain and Portugal - is renewale energy the answer?
• UK's plan to dim the sun
And much more in today’s episode.
