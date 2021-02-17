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WARNING: TOXIC BABY FOOD
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388 views • February 17, 2021
WARNING: TOXIC BABY FOOD
Consumer Reports just published a shocking report which found baby foods from at least four major brands tainted with a dangerous amount of heavy metals. Will the FDA finally set a federal standard for labeling or will we continue to let multibillion dollar companies self-regulate?
#HeavyMetals #BabyFood #Gerber #BeechNut #FDA #SelfRegulation #TheHighwire #DelBigtree
Consumer Reports just published a shocking report which found baby foods from at least four major brands tainted with a dangerous amount of heavy metals. Will the FDA finally set a federal standard for labeling or will we continue to let multibillion dollar companies self-regulate?
#HeavyMetals #BabyFood #Gerber #BeechNut #FDA #SelfRegulation #TheHighwire #DelBigtree
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