YOU KNOW SOMETHING IS WRONG reading chapter 7, 8 and 9 plus

this is the third installment in my reading of the book, "You Know Something Is Wrong." In this episode, I'll be diving into chapters 7, 8, and 9 to expose the massive fraud that's been running the world for centuries, revealing the legal system for the magical ritual it truly is. My goal is to equip you with the knowledge to see the truth, so you can free yourself from the mental prison that's been built around us.

Show Notes: "YOU KNOW SOMETHING IS WRONG part 3"

00:03:41 - The Fake Corporation Congress

As far back as 1871, a fake corporate Congress began to claim ownership interest in all United States corporations and, eventually, all American corporations. This was the beginning of the criminal semantic deceit, where many names were used to create confusion, like "United States of America Minor".

00:05:34 - The Federal Reserve: A Private Business Venture

Around 1912, a group of bankers formed a private association and deceitfully named it the "Federal Reserve" to sound like it was part of the government. They purchased the "United States of America, Incorporated," with all of its franchises and agencies as a business venture, effectively making members of Congress work for them.

00:06:50 - The Real Reason for Government Agencies

The Federal Reserve began operating agencies like the U.S. Department of Labor, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and the U.S. Small Business Administration for private gain and to manipulate markets. They even helped kick off the American conservation movement to gain control of resources and lock them away from competitors, proving it was never about "pristine vistas and clean water". The EPA and FDA were also created for similar reasons—to protect markets and promote profit, not to protect the public.

00:41:06 - The LARP (Live Action Role Playing) Analogy

I'm struck by the fact that most of Western society is in a giant LARP, or live-action role-playing game, and people don't even know they're a part of the theater. Audience participation is enforced, and they'll punish you if you try to check out of the system. It's an open-air prison with imaginary walls and rules, and if you follow the Socratic method and ask where they get their authority, you'll find they have none.

00:47:12 - The Imaginary Social Contract

The entire system of government and its authority is based on a fictional "social contract" that does not exist. You've never signed it, but they presume that everyone participates. It's a figment of their imagination, but it allows the law to function as advertised. This is how they rule by way of fear and intimidation.

If you're still with me, you're starting to realize the depth of this thing. This isn't just a simple conspiracy theory; it's a meticulously crafted system designed to enslave us without our knowledge. It's time to stop playing the game and take back our God-given sovereignty. I've been doing the research and I've been fighting in court, and the truth is that once you see it, it's impossible to unsee. I hope this episode has given you the courage to start asking the right questions and to find your own path to freedom.