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Dr. Peter McCullough sues medical journal for refusing to publish study showing COVID shot risks for children
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290 views • November 16, 2021
Top COVID expert Dr. Peter McCullough has some explosive news regarding the experimental 'vaccines' and how the medical establishment is refusing to show the truth about them. On today's episode of The John-Henry Westen Show, he announced that he's launching a lawsuit against a medical journal that removed scientific papers proving that there are major risks for children, and others, who receive the COVID jabs.
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