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WOW! New Poll finds Texans Wanting BIG Change in Governor’s Race
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60 views • April 21, 2021
Leah Barkoukis from Townhall reports, Though actor Matthew McConaughey had previously been opposed to suggestions he should run for governor, in the past couple of months he seems to have warmed up to the idea, telling “The Balanced Voice” podcast he’s giving it “a true consideration.”
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