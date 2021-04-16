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Jesus or Money
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36 views • April 16, 2021
Most of us know that greed is a sin, but Jesus took it much further. He challenged our motivation for work. The New Testament says “covetousness is idolatry”. So the love of money and idols have much in common. God hates them both! Jesus says the ultimate choice is whether we are going to work for God, or work for the purpose of getting money.; we cannot serve God AND mammon at the same time (Mt. 6:24). Which have you chosen: God or money? Maybe it's time to get a different employer!
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