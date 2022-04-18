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Archbishop Carlos Vigano ReAwaken America Tour | Salem, Oregon 220402 (1) -improved audio
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99 views • April 18, 2022
Archbishop Carlos Vigano lays out the globalist agenda and calls upon all people to recognize this war of Light over Darkness.
Full transcript; https://www.scribd.com/document/567761454/Archbishop-Carlo-Maria-Vigano-ReAwaken-America-Rally-April-2-2022
ReAwaken America Tour | Salem, Oregon; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PXaHWoodLwM
ReAwaken America Tour | Salem, Oregon - Day 1; https://rumble.com/vz9e1k-reawaken-america-tour-salem-oregon-day-1.html
ReAwaken America Tour - Salem - Day 2; https://rumble.com/vzf95b-reawaken-america-tour-salem-day-2.html
Full transcript; https://www.scribd.com/document/567761454/Archbishop-Carlo-Maria-Vigano-ReAwaken-America-Rally-April-2-2022
ReAwaken America Tour | Salem, Oregon; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PXaHWoodLwM
ReAwaken America Tour | Salem, Oregon - Day 1; https://rumble.com/vz9e1k-reawaken-america-tour-salem-oregon-day-1.html
ReAwaken America Tour - Salem - Day 2; https://rumble.com/vzf95b-reawaken-america-tour-salem-day-2.html
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