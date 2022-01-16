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There is no such thing as mass formation psychosis
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191 views • January 16, 2022
Matt Baker creates a short art movie about the mind control that has been going on the past 2 years and how it must stop. The song is entitled. "Mind Control 2 Major Scam" It is an homage to Stanley Kubrick and David Bowie. The idea actually came in a dream. The film is written directed and performed by Matt Baker. Special effects camera work editing by Trevor Watson Sound by Sonic farm studios Shout out to all the freedom fighters in the fight around the world.
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Slave2liberty
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Slave2liberty
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