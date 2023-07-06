Create New Account
BRICS is set to Introduce a New Currency backed by Gold
BRICS is set to introduce a new currency backed by gold, in contrast to the credit-backed US dollar, with the decision coming a month ahead of the bloc's summit in Johannesburg. With the growing initiative, more and more countries are lining-up to join the group.


https://twitter.com/RT_com/status/1676720110353137664?s=20

bricsnew currencybacked by gold

