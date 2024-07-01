ALEX JONES [FULL] Monday 7/1/24 • Supreme Court Devastates Deep State’s Witch Hunt Against Trump

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SUPREME COURT DEVASTATES DEEP STATE’S WITCH HUNT AGAINST TRUMP IN MASSIVE RULING! ALEX JONES & EXPERT LEGAL GUEST EXPOSE THE TRUTH!
As usual, the corporate media is whitewashing the historic ruling & playing down the fact that SCOTUS clearly states Jack Smith’s appointment was unconstitutional and confirmed Trump’s presidential immunity that destroys all the criminal cases against him!
Constitutional lawyer Robert Barnes joins Infowars to give expert legal analysis! As predicted by Alex Jones, populist anti-globalist parties continue to sweep every major election worldwide including France! This trend is sending the Left into violent rampages! Jones will also make MAJOR predictions today!
