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JUDGE ORDERS PFIZER VAXX DATA RELEASED IN 8 MONTHS – NOT 75 YEARS! JIMMY DORE
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101 views • January 11, 2022
JUDGE ORDERS PFIZER VAXX DATA RELEASED IN 8 MONTHS – NOT 75 YEARS! JIMMY DORE
Judge Orders Pfizer Vaxx Data Released In 8 Months – NOT 75 Years!
A Texas judge has ruled that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) must release thousands of documents relating to the approval of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine in a timely period lasting no more than eight months, as opposed to the 75 years that the agency had argued would be required to make the pertinent materials available to the public.
Jimmy and comedian Kurt Metzger discuss the decision and the FDA's preposterous arguments against releasing the documents.
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Judge Orders Pfizer Vaxx Data Released In 8 Months – NOT 75 Years!
A Texas judge has ruled that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) must release thousands of documents relating to the approval of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine in a timely period lasting no more than eight months, as opposed to the 75 years that the agency had argued would be required to make the pertinent materials available to the public.
Jimmy and comedian Kurt Metzger discuss the decision and the FDA's preposterous arguments against releasing the documents.
IF YOU LIKE MY WORK,CHANNEL.PLEASE SUBSCRIBE
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