Digging Deeper into the Great Mask Debate | A Better Tomorrow | MyTCNTV

”It is not protecting your eyes, or other places that the virus can enter your body, and it gives you a false sense of confidence. Also, it increases the touching of your face.”

Theresa Tam (Chief Public Health Officer)



There are plenty of reasons why most of us have opted to wear a mask. There are also plenty of reasons why most will not.



Whether it is the fact that wearing a mask for long periods of time is not only irritating, but could also be hazardous, or the people’s claim that the mask is actually keeping us all safe, the debate is real.



The Internet is filled with opinions, memes, and spurious medical claims, and it is time to get to the bottom of it. The thing is, there is something much more sinister about this whole situation, and today, we are going to dig a little deeper into the great mask debate.



Join us today at 1:00 pm EST, as we invite Dr Terry Tillaart on the show to review some of these claims, filter through the bullshit, and provide some answers for our community.