Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
REAL VACCINE EFFECTS (DIRE) VS CORRUPT SCIENTISM (NOTHING TO SEE HERE)
channel image
The Prisoner
8654 Subscribers
Shop now
1390 views
Published Saturday

THERE ARE NO PROBLEMS MONEY CAN'T OBFUSCATE
Heavy bleeding and other menstrual disturbances (NORWAY) https://tinyurl.com/m8nht3yz
Effects of Different Types of COVID-19 Vaccines on Menstrual Cycles
(SAUDI ARABIA) - https://tinyurl.com/2c7ewswu
Impact of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccination on menstrual bleeding (Bill Gates Propaganda)
https://obgyn.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/1471-0528.17471
COVID-19 vaccination and fertility: fighting misinformation (Shameless verbal diarrhea)
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC10080270/

Mirrored - Remarque88

Keywords
infertilitysterilitypoisonation

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket