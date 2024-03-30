Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Collapse of the Francis Key Bridge
channel image
His Kingdom Prophecy
99 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
66 views
Published Yesterday

Copyright © Elizabeth Marie

Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/the-collapse-of-the-francis-key-bridge/

Prophetess Elizabeth writes, "What happened to the FRANCIS SCOTT KEY BRIDGE is another SIGN to AMERICA!

Francis Scott Key was the author of the STAR SPANGLED BANNER, our National Anthem. It was written during the 1812 War, during the bombardment of Fort McHenry, against the British ships."

Keywords
star spangled bannernational anthemelizabeth marielaterrain333francis scott key bridge

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket