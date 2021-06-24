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Reptilian fallen angels hate humanoid fallen angels. War going on. Reptilians always betray others
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215 views • June 24, 2021
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (June 2021). The seraphim reptilian fallen angels like Saint Germain despise and look down upon the humanoid Pleiadian angelic avatars like Kim Goguen. James Rink channels Satan Lucifer’s Illuminati top hierarchy “White Lodge Brotherhood” ascended master fallen angel Saint Germain. He told James that he hates the guts of the disgusting scumbag inferior humanoid angelic avatar Kim Goguen and her gang of humanoids. Now, I understand what that fallen angel devil Irisios Venusian meant when he wrote, “Your human species idiot” (plural). I thought it was a spelling mistake, so that was the only words I corrected in his letter when posting it on Facebook for all to see that they admitted that they were sexual perverts molesting the humans, by writing, “Your human specie idiots” (singular). He was referring to multiple species of humanoids, which was the humans and the humanoid Pleiaidan fallen angels, too. What he wrote was not a spelling error like I thought it was. I should not have corrected it. Now it makes sense why Kimmy was saying, “They waged war against us humans, so we will return the war back to them. You are not the only humans living on earth, we are just as much citizens of this earth and they attacked our homes.” In other words, Kimmy was saying that the reptilian seraphim fallen angels had waged war against both the humans and the Pleiadian angelic factions, too. Satan Lucifer and his reptilian seraphim fallen angel gang do not like the Pleiadian humanoid angelic faction, just like they do not like the humans, so they are planning to get rid of both humanoid species. It is an ethnic-cleaning eugenics at multiple levels. That also explains why Kimmy said, “Thanks always to you the ground forces, because you collect intelligence information on the reptilian angelic forces and Dracos and her nemesis Hillary Clinton, for us close air support forces.” Satan Lucifer and the reptilians plan to betray and get rid of all humanoid species. They were just using them to get their NWO. Satan Lucifer and his reptilian fallen angels are masters of deception, and they plan to get rid of the Pleiadians and humanoid fallen angels, too, after they use them. Then, the reptilian overlords will betray each other, too. This is also why Harry Potter and the Pleiadian alien fallen angel incarnate avatar Gryffindor witches’ password to open the secret door to their Gryffindor common room was “Kaputt Draconis,” which in their Aldebaran Nazi German language means “We are going to kick the buttocks of these reptilian fallen angel seraphims of Satan Lucifer, and the humanoid Gryffindor fallen angels are going to take over the NWO.” This is why the Pleiadians and Andromedans and Orion Federation humanoids formed an alliance against the Draco Empire and their Nazi 4th Reich imperial space fleets. This is why the seraphim reptilian fallen angels like Saint Germain hates Kim Goguen and Tank’s guts, and that is why Kimmy and Tank are fighting them, and removed their Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar globalist elite rulers of earth, Enki, Marduk, Wilson from power. The Pleiadians are not dumb, so they know that if the Dracos suddenly blow up their Lyran planet without warning to burn the flesh off its inhabitants, and they suddenly use Mantis undercover mercenaries to attack and board their spaceships, then the Dracos and reptilian seraphim fallen angels like Satan Lucifer and Saint Germain would betray them as soon as they get rid of the humans and take over the NWO, and eugenics exterminate all humanoid species from this universe.
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#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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