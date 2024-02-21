These people are utterly insane how could you inject your kids with these vaccines

In this evenings Nova Scotia Free Speech Bulletin Board John Olooney with host Tony Lohnes joins us to day to speak about the excess deaths and the vaxxines that are killing people world wide. Several issues were discussed independent MLA's and a recall.

A big thank you to John for joining us today!

Contact John Olooney: Milton Keynes Family Funeral Services

https://www.mkffs.co.uk/

Mirrored - Nova Scotia Free Speech Bulletin Podcast