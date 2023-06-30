Poison Smoke from Suspicious Fires Is Dropping Toxic Benzene and Formaldehyde On Many US Cities

- Unhealthy air quality continues to plague parts of the Great Lakes and Northeast from thick wildfire smoke that was sent southward into those regions from Canada.
Here's where the worst air quality is right now. Unhealthy air - code red on the EPA's air quality index - was blanketing much of the interior Northeast except for New England, and lingered in parts of the Great Lakes as of Friday morning, as the data in map below from airnow.gov shows.
That includes Cleveland; Detroit; Milwaukee; Pittsburgh; Syracuse, New York; and Washington, D.C.
Air Quality Poor As Wildfire Smoke Clings To Northeast, Great Lakes
https://weather.com/health/news/2023-06-28-wildfire-smoke-poor-air-quality-great-lakes-ohio-valley-northeast
Meanwhile, areas that were impacted by thunderstorms in the lower Ohio Valley and mid-Mississippi Valley have seen much improved air quality, including Indianapolis, Cincinnati, Louisville and St. Louis.
Learn More: https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/other/...
