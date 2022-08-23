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Dane Wigington - Geoengineering, Chemtrails & The Australian Weather
Vigilent Citizen
Vigilent Citizen
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225 views • August 23, 2022

MIRRORED from Zeee Media

https://rumble.com/v12z6vf-dane-wigington-geoengineering-and-the-australian-weather.html

Published April 30, 2022


Dane Wigington of geoengineeringwatch.org joins us to discuss how governments are poisoning us through our skies, engaging in weather warfare and manufacturing a climate crisis, with a particular focus on what is happening in Australia.


To watch their latest documentary, click here:


https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/the-dimming-full-length-climate-engineering-documentary/


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Keywords
environmentchemtrailsgeoengineeringtoxinsdane wigingtonmaria zeeaustralian weather
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