Dane Wigington - Geoengineering, Chemtrails & The Australian Weather

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MIRRORED from Zeee Media
https://rumble.com/v12z6vf-dane-wigington-geoengineering-and-the-australian-weather.html
Published April 30, 2022
Dane Wigington of geoengineeringwatch.org joins us to discuss how governments are poisoning us through our skies, engaging in weather warfare and manufacturing a climate crisis, with a particular focus on what is happening in Australia.
To watch their latest documentary, click here:
https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/the-dimming-full-length-climate-engineering-documentary/
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