“Space”, B'nai B'rith, Jesidue, Harvey Milk, Elon Musk, Jimmy Savile, Vietnam

CTB 2025-02-16 Tim, Lynn, Team

Topic list:

* Bill’s documentarian skills continue with “Illuminati Unmasked” Chapter 9

* Strategies for trolls and “cancel culture”.

* The pitfalls of claiming that a prominent figure is someone else or a transjenga.

* “Outer space” is Jesuit Theater, but what is “Jesuit Theater”?

* Mass on the moon.

* Jesuit observatories: what are they looking at?

* John Paul’s bio.

* Kiddie Table (“Prince Hall”) “black Freemasonry” has had a target put on it by the Papal propaganda Machine.

* From Leo Frank through Freemasonry to “B'nai B'rith” to the “Anti-Defamation League”.

* Of usury, the Bible and ROME.

* “Jordan Maxwell” (real name Russell Pine) says “THE BIBLE IS FAKE”.

* Fakeologist fan “Brian” says Trumps cabinet “IS THE MOST JEWISH, EVER”. Johnny responds.

* The “citizens” of a “parish”.

* The Jesidue of Mitch McConnell, Jordan Peterson, Candace Owens and more.

* When the playing field is even, what can get you ahead? Ask Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan and LeBron James.

* Jesuit Jerry Brown to Jim Jones to Convent-educated Diane Feinstein.

* Was anyone besides Harvey Milk killed (supposedly) by Dan White?

* “Elon Musk”, the DOGE of space.

* “Jimmy” Savile

* Vietnam: Spellie’s War

* “Blown cover as cover.”

* Ethan Howard Hunt and the Jesuits.

