North Korea Says Missile Tests Simulate Striking South

Summary：10/10/2022 North Korea says a flurry of recent missile tests were designed as a warning after large-scale Navy drills by South Korean and US forces Leader Kim Jong-un said they did not have anything to talk about with the enemies.
