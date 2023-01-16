Interview avec Pascal Najadi, ancien banquier international

Interview avec Pascal Najadi, un ancien banquier international, qui a déposé une plainte pénale contre le Président Suisse Alain Berset en lien avec la campagne vaccinale.
Pascal Najadi est un banquier international de grand succès, qui a été vacciné trois fois. Il regrette sa décision depuis qu’il a réalisé que le narrativ sur lequel elle répose est faux. Dr. Klaus Schustereder, spécialiste en médicine interne générale, a mené cette interview.
Vous avez expressément la permission de copier et diffuser cette vidéo où vous le souhaitez. Des versions anglaise et allemande sont également disponibles.
Lien vers la version française téléchargeable :
https://www.doctorstalk.ch/filez/DoctorsTalk.ch--Interview_w_Pascal_Najadi_(French_Version).zip
Link zur herunterladbaren deutschen Version:
https://www.doctorstalk.ch/filez/DoctorsTalk.ch--Interview_w_Pascal_Najadi_(German_Version).zip
Link to downloadable English Version:
https://www.doctorstalk.ch/filez/DoctorsTalk.ch--Interview_w_Pascal_Najadi.zip
