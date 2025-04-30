BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
DOES TAMPON TIM'S BODY DOUBLE KNOW THAT ELECTION 2024 IS OVER❓
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
88 views • 4 days ago

Clown World ™ 🤡 - I feel secondhand embarrassment for this guy


Let's really get this twink teed off 🤬


Another inconvenient truth for liberals:


Abraham Lincoln paid reparations through the Freedman's Bureau in 1865.


It gave all free Black men 40 acres and a mule, plus food, clothing and farm tools over a seven year period until 1872 and was then ended by Democrats.


LOOK IT UP


Congressional Democrats are ignorant of this piece of history.


NOW YOU KNOW ✅


https://truthsocial.com/@patriot20241/posts/114422211502853921


https://www.archives.gov/research/african-americans/freedmens-bureau


Source: https://x.com/ClownWorld_/status/1917300951788183892


Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/9se3fq


[Created a PC version of the thumbnail - exclusive for Brighteon]

