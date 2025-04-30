DOES TAMPON TIM'S BODY DOUBLE KNOW THAT ELECTION 2024 IS OVER❓

Clown World ™ 🤡 - I feel secondhand embarrassment for this guy





Let's really get this twink teed off 🤬





Another inconvenient truth for liberals:





Abraham Lincoln paid reparations through the Freedman's Bureau in 1865.





It gave all free Black men 40 acres and a mule, plus food, clothing and farm tools over a seven year period until 1872 and was then ended by Democrats.





LOOK IT UP





Congressional Democrats are ignorant of this piece of history.





NOW YOU KNOW ✅





https://www.archives.gov/research/african-americans/freedmens-bureau





