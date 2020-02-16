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Is the Roman Catholic Church a Christian Church?
Blue Fruit Ministry News
Blue Fruit Ministry News
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63 views • February 16, 2020
Video type: (Bible Facts & Study)

Glory to our Father in heaven. Praise the Lord for another video.
Please ((((SUBSCRIBE)))) if you want.

Hello bros and sis this is bro Caleb here, if it's God's will, I will make and post audio Bible chapters every day until all of the Bible is finished. I will also post music as well as The Great Controversy audio, only for the glory of our God. PTL.

Psalms 119:105
Thy word is a lamp unto my feet, and a light unto my path.

IMPORTANT LINKS HERE:
https://www.remnantofgod.org/beastword.htm

https://www.remnantofgod.org/NaziRCC.htm

https://www.remnantofgod.org/idols.htm

https://www.remnantofgod.org/pix/RCCPIX.htm

BFMN Bible Study & Facts:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL6EZEtaeRI2396VVUON9AoWr5pUZqeEEL

IMPORTANT VIDEOS:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL6EZEtaeRI22wxKHSZHsWtduMdZAWz7A9

Email:
[email protected]

God bless, stay sober and praise the Lord always.
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