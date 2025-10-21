Imaginary Problems & Solutions

Dems never actually do anything.

They aren’t used to a president doing the job.

They give reasons for the ‘king’ delusion which are impossible to score.

They exist in a fake world — conceptual fantasies where solutions are terrible concepts too.

If you can’t measure it, then it’s not real.





Fox News | Gutfeld! (20 October 2025)

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6383442531112