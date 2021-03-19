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When doctors drink the Kool-Aid
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90 views • March 19, 2021
Scott Jensen, March 19, 2021
When doctors drink the Kool-Aid, it’s not a good thing. Patients deserve better. Anybody who glibly claims that science supports their perspective should transparently support their position.
https://www.facebook.com/DrScottJensen/videos/342492160521331
When doctors drink the Kool-Aid, it’s not a good thing. Patients deserve better. Anybody who glibly claims that science supports their perspective should transparently support their position.
https://www.facebook.com/DrScottJensen/videos/342492160521331
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