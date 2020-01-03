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Something is Rotten in the State of Samoa
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89 views • January 03, 2020
The measles outbreak in Samoa. What happened? Could it be man-made? Could it be a feasibility study? Could it happen in other countries?
Compelling thoughts from a New Zealand dad and vaccine choice advocate.
Rat Aroma did not make this video, nor does it own this video. This video was originally uploaded by Just Dad on Youtube and is being copied here for information purposes and for safekeeping.
Compelling thoughts from a New Zealand dad and vaccine choice advocate.
Rat Aroma did not make this video, nor does it own this video. This video was originally uploaded by Just Dad on Youtube and is being copied here for information purposes and for safekeeping.
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