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URGENT: Doctor Warns of WHO Threats Advancing
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111 views • May 03, 2022
Doctor Breggin, author of "Covid 19 and The Global Predators: We Are the Prey," has been tracking the World Health Organizations plans for global dominance. While many are distracted with the twitter takeover, a Hollywood Trial, and relaxed Covid restrictions, The W.H.O. has been quietly making moves. As early as May, there are plans to coax world leader into signing a treaty giving the organization near total control over protocols on even a suspicion of a health threat. The W.H.O could even be able to bypass our congress and even our constitutional rights in order to "protect public health."
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