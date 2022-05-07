Ushering in 1984: The European Union Passes the Digital Services Act

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Jeffrey Jaxen: "[This act grants the] EU power to fine Big Tech billions [of dollars] and crackdown on hate speech and disinformation and harmful content, so they're able to directly go into Big Tech and tell them what to censor [and] what not to censor... this thing has some teeth in the European Union and that's going to cover 27 of its member states."
Full Video: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/video/2022/05/groundbreaking-interview-with-dr-geert-vanden-bossche-the-highwire-episode-266/