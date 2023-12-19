The Earth is a Flat Plane, and that Canadian Brian Ruhe makes me sick to my stomach

Garden Nationalist channel on BitChute is dissing me but bad publicity is still publicity so I thank him, lol! His original video is at https://www.bitchute.com/video/ciJP6lkt2Y3o/





He is upset about this AI video that I made and he's upset that Jim Rizoli reposted it:

Flat Earthers Should Be Approached with Extreme Caution

https://www.bitchute.com/video/zG9tU0jwllcz/





He accuses me of being a Canadian Security Intelligence Service or CIA agent but no comment, because this is like playing 20 Questions.





I left these comments and he replied:





I'm so honoured I am copying this video my channel.





Garden_Nationalist

9 other people think you are loser too.....I see you are searching your own name on bitchute......big ego+





lol!





Thanks for the publicity. Bad publicity is publicity. I am important enough for you to make a video about me.





You made some mistakes. When I was out on the street with my Hitler signs, I never had a Hitlerstache. And E. Michael Jones has been on my show many time, not just once.